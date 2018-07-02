Listen: Loners Deliver 'He Looks Like Me'

Loners have delivered sparkling new single 'He Looks Like Me'.

One of the breakout acts at this year's Live At Leeds, the band's shimmering synth-addled melodies are matched to a supreme indie rock kick.

New single 'He Looks Like Me' is a key part of their live assault, a real moment of connection between the band and their fans.

Blossoming indie songwriting matched to some pop-saturated hooks, it's an instantly infectious return from the much-tipped group.

“He Looks Like Me' is essentially a love letter to myself,” says singer Elliot Parsons​. “I have a tendency to be really over emotional and feel really sorry for myself whenever anything doesn’t work out. I think a lot of people do."

"'He Looks Like Me' is about not doing that, it’s the realisation that everyone is going through the same shit and this song is meant to celebrate that heaviness that people struggle to share. You’re not always the victim.”

Tune in now.

