Listen: Loma - 'Joy'

American group Loma have shared wonderful new song 'Joy'.

The band is comprised of Jonathan Meiburg, best known as the singer of Shearwater, and Cross Record pairing Emily Cross and Dan Duszynski.

The trio met on the road, and their effortless musical chemistry applies a rare electricity to their upcoming debut album.

Self-titled, the album is due to be released on February 16th and is led by new cut 'Joy', seemingly one of the first completed by the trio.

Half-way between the intense Americana of Steve Gunn and the dreamy songwriting of early Low, it's a quite wonderful combination.

Jonathan Meiburg explains: “There was something special about the combination of the three of us, and very different from either of our bands. But I think we were afraid to say so out loud, for fear of jinxing it. I remember the hairs on the back of my neck standing up when Emily hit that high, screaming note on the clarinet on ‘Joy’; it sounded like a human voice.”

Tune in now.

Catch Loma at the following shows:

May

30 Brighton The Hope

31 London The Lexington

June

1 Bristol Rough Trade

3 Manchester Gullivers

4 Leeds Headrow House

5 Glasgow Hug and Pint

7 Dublin Whelan’s (upstairs)

8 Liverpool Buyers Club

