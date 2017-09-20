Listen: Lissie - 'Best Days'

American songwriter Lissie has shared new song 'Best Days'.

The independent spirit recently removed herself from the hubbub of city life, hosting her own ranch in the American West.

Since then, her art has shifted in subtle shades and hues. New album 'Castles' is part of this process, and it's set to emerge on March 23rd.

Currently planning a quickfire UK tour, Lissie has found time to share new song 'Best Days' and it's a gently uplifting, gilded slice of deeply independent songcraft.

Lissie explains...

'Best Days' is a song of hope. That our best 'days' aren’t behind us, that in the present moment we are inside of “the good old days” and that life is full of all kinds of exciting surprises and adventures to come! Don’t stop believing that the best is yet to come.

Tune in now.

Catch Lissie at the following shows:

April

6 Glasgow Oran Mor SOLD OUT

8 Manchester Gorilla SOLD OUT

9 London Village Underground

10 London OMEARA SOLD OUT

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.