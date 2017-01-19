Listen: Lewis Capaldi Shares 'Fade'

Following the runaway success of debut track ‘Bruises’, Scotland’s newest gravelly-voiced rising star returns with his latest track ‘Fade’ alongside details of his debut EP ‘Bloom’ out October 20th. The EP will contain all three of the singer’s current releases alongside the yet to be heard ‘Mercy’.

‘Fade’ marks the Scottish singer’s third release and takes the form of an emotive, piano-led ballad that showcases Lewis Capaldi’s rich vocals and heartfelt, pained lyrics. Starting as an intimate tale regaling his ill-fated relationship, the track builds to an anthemic dénouement that allows for Capaldi’s impressive baritone to rightly take centre stage.

The track is the result of the nurtured production and writing of Malay, a longstanding collaborator of Frank Ocean. On his relationship with Malay, Capaldi said, “I’m a massive fan of the stuff he’s worked on. We also wrote the song in a day and recorded a demo of it the day after, it was just a really easy few days.”

The earthy tones of the soulful track looks to lead Capaldi on a path not too dissimilar to the current crop of powerful-voiced singer-songwriters, such as Rag n’ Bone Man (of whom he is actually supporting), that are making names for themselves in the industry. Expect to hear a lot from this young Scotsman over the next year.

Listen below.

Catch Lewis Capaldi at the following shows:

October

11 London, The Waiting Room

December

1 Birmingham, O2 Institute

2 Bristol, SWX

4 Brighton, Komedia

6 London, Oslo

7 Manchester, Sound Control

9 Dunfermline, PJ Molloy’s

10 Elgin, Drouthy Cobbler

12 Inverness, Madhatters

13 Ullapool, Arch Inn

14 Aberdeen, Lemon Tree

15 Dublin, Academy 2

February

13 Dublin, The Academy

15 London, Scala

17 Glasgow, ABC

For tickets to the latest Lewis Capaldi shows click HERE.

