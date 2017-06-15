Listen: Lewis Capaldi - 'Lost On You'

As introductions go Lewis Capaldi's 'Bruises' was just about perfect.

A stirring piece of songwriting rooted in that incredible voice, the young Scot stated his case in emphatic style.

New cut 'Lost On You' ably builds on this. Subdued but passionate, it's a subtle return yet no less impressive than his debut.

Clash asked Lewis if his new track was connected to 'Bruises' in any way...

"I wouldn't say the songs are connected in anyway, they're both about relationships but lost on you is more about feeling as though you can't make someone happy no matter how much you try or how much you want to make things work."

"When I'm singing "hope you'll be safe in the arms of another cause I can't take the weight of your love" I'm saying that I hope you'll find someone else who can give you more than I can at that point."

Tune in now.