Listen: Leon Bridges Shares Two New Songs

Leon Bridges has shared two new songs - check out 'Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand' and 'Bad Bad News' below.

The American artist is steeped in soul, with his elegant debut album channelling Sam Cooke and Jackie Wilson in a 21st century setting.

Set to release his second album later this year, Leon Bridges has surprised fans by sharing not one, but two brand new songs.

They display two contrary aspects of his songwriting, with 'Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand' and 'Bad Bad News' existing in two distinct realms.

Still essentially soul music, it's a sign that Leon Bridges intends to move on from his debut while retaining its essential spirit.

