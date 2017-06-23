Listen: Lenii - 'Human'

Lenii hail from Cork, one of Ireland's most creative cities.

A multi-instrumentalist, hers is a unique voice, one driven by a sense of independence and a willingness to do her own thing.

New single 'Human' continues her climb, an effortless piece of electro-pop the urges a sense of communication.

It's an intriguing topic; more and more in this digital age people feel alone, separated by the gulf of social media accounts. We still have music, though, and that's something.

Lenii explains... "Today’s world is so divided and when it comes down to it we’re all human, we all feel the same emotions and deal with the same things."

Tune in now.

