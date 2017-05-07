Listen: Leif Erikson - 'Concrete And Steel'

Leif Erikson have shared wonderful new track 'Concrete And Steel' - tune in now.

The London group have made quite the splash, with their assured songwriting recalling everyone from Bruce Springsteen to War On Drugs.

A mini-album is incoming on Arts & Crafts, with Leif Erikson sharing rather impressive new song 'Concrete And Steel'.

Sonically beautiful, 'Concrete And Steel' displays a band who know one another inside out, with the rumbling rhythmic chassis underpinning that subtle yet striking vocal.

The lyrics speak of how tough life in London can be, in spite of its alluring glamour:

"The streets of London paved with gold / My fortune's there I’ve been told / Pass my freedom to the hands of power / Washing dishes till eleven for seven pounds an hour..."

Tune in now.

Catch Leif Erikson at the following shows:

November

2 Manchester Deaf Institute (w/Island)

3 Newcastle Think Tank (w/Island)

4 Edinburgh La Belle Angele (w/Island)

6 Leeds Brudenell Games Room (w/Island)

7 Nottingham Bodega (w/Island)

8 Birmingham Sunflower Lounge (w/Island)

9 Leicester The Cookie (w/Island)

10 Bristol Lousiana (w/Island)

11 Brighton The Hope & Run (w/Island)

