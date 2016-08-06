Listen: Lauv - 'I Like Me Better'

There's something about Lauv.

The Los Angeles pop artist has that golden touch, that feeling of connection which runs through so much fantastic music.

Making sure that each step counts, Lauv recently broke his silence by releasing new single 'I Like Me Better'.

Impeccably produced, the shuddering beat emphasises each note of a sunshine pop vocal that rejoices in the sweet power of love.

"I like me better when I'm with you," he promises, before begging: "Stay here with me..."

Superbly universal, few would be against Lauv dominating 2017. Tune in now.