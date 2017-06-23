Listen: La Luz - 'California Finally'

La Luz have shared new song 'California Finally' - tune in now.

The four-piece grapple with the light/shade mixture that fuels Los Angeles on new album 'Floating Features', the dynamic that creates dreams and fosters nightmares.

Out on May 11th, it could be the band's most nuanced effort yet, retaining that slightly ramshackle approach but adding fresh intricacy.

New song 'California Finally' nods towards Krautrock, West Coast psych, Nuggets style garage and C86 while still feeling resolutely modern.

In turns brooding and dreamy, it's an endearing ear-worm that retains its inherent sense of mystery to the last.

Tune in now.

La Luz will release new album 'Floating Features' on May 11th.

