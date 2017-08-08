Listen: L-Vis 1990 - 'Yeah Yeah' ft Flohio x Cassive

L-Vis 1990 has shared emphatic new cut 'Yeah Yeah'.

The Night Slugs cohort is working on new material, with a large-scale project mooted for release further down the line.

New cut 'Yeah Yeah' is a reminder that L-Vis 1990 remains one of the best beat-makers in the game, with a purring rhythmic engine operating under that chrome chassis.

Flohio and Cassive hop on board, ramping up the energy and steering new influences through that fluoro-soaked production.

L-Vis 1990 explains: “Flohio was top of my vocal hit list when I returned to London after my time living in NYC. She had me with her first few bars on SE16 with God Colony. I loved the energy of her delivery and the youthfulness in her lyrics.”

“When I’m producing for someone I don’t like to just send them beats I like to meet them and find out what they are about first. I normally send beats just to get people excited and get them in the studio then when we get there we work on something new tailor made for them. This was the case with Flo, after working on a beat she already had I suggested we work on a beat together for the last half hour and that became ‘Yeah Yeah’.”

“There is nothing more rewarding for the producer and artist than creating something from scratch together.”

Tune in now.

