Listen: Kommode - 'Captain Of Your Sinking Ship'

Kommode has shared his lilting, tropical pop cut 'Captain Of Your Sinking Ship'.

The solo project of Eirik Glambek Bøe from Kings of Convenience, Nordic pop newcomer Kommode has a fine line in joyous melody.

Punted along by that slick guitar line, the low key disco feel of 'Captain Of Your Sinking Ship' is set against those bittersweet lyrics.

Instantly infectious yet retaining a slight air of mystery, Kommode remains ever-so-coy while detailing his indie pop vision.

Tune in now.

Kommode's debut album 'Analog Dance Music' will be released on August 18th.