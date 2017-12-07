Listen: Kllo - 'Virtue'

KLLO have shared superb new track 'Virtue' - tune in now.

The project unites two Melbourne based cousins, two musicians who are part of Australia's current glut of electronic talent.

Even amidst this Antipodean gilded age, though, the glitch pop of KLLO still stands out defiantly from the crowd.

New album 'Backwater' is incoming, fusing deep house scenes to electronic production of a rather more exploratory nature.

At the centre of it all, though, lies an effervescent pop heart. New cut 'Virtue' underlines this, fusing vivid melody with some hypnotic yet forward-thinking production.

“‘Virtue’ is about not knowing what you’ve got till it’s gone, whether that be a part of yourself or somebody else,” the pair say. “It’s the present moment of finally coming to that realisation.”

Tune in now.