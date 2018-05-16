Listen: Kinkajous - 'Jupiter'

London based group Kinkajous have shared their soaring, wonderful new song 'Jupiter'.

The five-piece match a serious jazz influence to a wide open sense of creativity, adding in touches of post-rock in the process.

New song 'Jupiter' is online now and it's a beautifully restrained introduction, hitting that balance between hushed atmospherics and slow energy release.

Matching propulsive, endlessly evolving rhythms to that evocative melody line, it's taken from debut album 'Hidden Lines' and emerged from a period of expansion in their creative insights.

Kinkajous explain: "'Jupiter' was written some time ago, at a point when were exploring new ways to define our sound, deciding what route to take next. It feels like it became a bridge that opened up a world of possibilities and showed us the way. This is our thanks to what has been and our welcome to what is to be...."

Tune in now.

Catch Kinkajous at London's Archspace venue on May 23rd for a co-headline show with Sugabed.

