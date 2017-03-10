Listen: King Krule - 'Half Man Half Shark'

King Krule has shared new song 'Half Man Half Shark' - tune in now.

Archy Marshall is set to release new album 'The Ooz' later this year, with a handful of previews already appearing online.

New cut 'Half Man Half Shark' is a bold, inventive return, with the dank, intense arrangement fusing Tom Waits' imperious 80s spell with South London after dark.

A multi-faceted construction, 'Half Man Half Shark' veers from avant jazz breakdowns to lilting electro pop, a portrait of the artist as a solitary man: “I’ll forever be alone/They just don’t care...”

Tune in now.

