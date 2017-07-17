Listen: Keto - 'Blackened Pool'

Powerful newcomer Keto has shared vivid new track 'Blackened Pool'.

The songwriter's debut EP earned widespread praise, while a series of high profile support slots saw Keto taking her music across the country.

New cut 'Blackened Pool' is online now, and it's a strong return from an artist who seems to blossom with each passing release.

Rooted in that stabbing guitar line, the arrangement broadens to linger on the fringes of folk, with Keto's emphatic vocal at the centre.

It's a real treasure - poetic yet direct, there's a sympathetic tone to Keto's delivery that really draws you in. Tune in now.

Catch Keto at the following shows:

October

19 London Servants Jazz Quarters

20 Bristol Hy Brasil Club

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.