Listen: Kelly Lee Owens Re-Works Mount Kimbie

Kelly Lee Owens has stepped in to re-work Mount Kimbie - tune in now.

The producer released her debut album earlier this year, an enthralling, meditative work that seemed to seep out of the speakers like a warm, soothing sonic balm.

With Mount Kimbie set to head out on tour the duo decided to hand the keys to one of their tracks to Kelly Lee Owens, with intriguing results.

'You Look Certain (I'm Not So Sure)' is taken to pieces, with the producer delivering a drifting, refracted piece of disco ambience.

Tune in now.

Mount Kimbie have confirmed the following shows:

October

27 LiverpoolLiverpool Music Week

28 Manchester Ritz

29 Dublin Metropolis Festival

30 Glasgow Art School

November

1 Birmingham The Institute

2 Bristol Motion

3 London Roundhouse

