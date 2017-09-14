Listen: Kelly Lee Owens - 'More Than A Woman'

Kelly Lee Owens has shared the full studio version of her take on Aaliyah's classic single 'More Than A Woman'.

The Welsh-born artist has been performing the cover in her live set, twisting and turning those string samples inside out.

The final studio version features some imposing low-end, while Kelly's vocal continually pirouettes up into the heavens.

Kelly Lee Owens explains: "My love and respect for Aaliyah as an artist / vocalist and Timbaland as a producer increased ten fold as I picked the track apart and understood how intricate and layered everything was. I chose to combine my favorite elements of the original track with my love of analogue production - a stripped down version, and an ode to Aaliyah, one of the greatest."

As a bonus, Kelly has also remixed the track: "The remix of my cover was something I wanted to write and produce that gave the original track new life, and also gave people a sense of power - it's unapologetic."

Out on December 8th via Smalltown Supersound, you can check it out below.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.