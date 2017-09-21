Listen: Karl Blau - 'Poor The War Away'

Karl Blau has shared intriguing new track 'Poor The War Away'.

The songwriter is an underground hero in Washington state, releasing material for some 20 years without gaining any European distribution.

Bella Union released 'Introducing Karl Blau' last year to overwhelming acclaim, with new album 'Out Her Space' set to follow later this year.

New song 'Poor The War Away' is online now, and it's a lilting, oddball melody attached to lyricism that picks apart the war machine from the inside.

Karl Blau explains: “This song is about pointing out Captain Obvious. War is a game for the wealthy and the uneducated, yet it involves the entire world. So many things to pay attention to right now, and we are far from starving this beast of fabricated hate, and though I may preach to the choir mostly here - let's keep a positive mantra on our minds that we can create the means to change. We can change our minds and reframe our reality. And, yes, you can dance The Macarena to "Poor the War Away.”

Karl Blau will release 'Out Her Space' on November 17th. Catch the songwriter live:

October

7 London Barbican (Spacebomb Revue Show)

November

30 London Borderline

December

1 Manchester Low Four @ Old Granada Studio

2 Glasgow Stereo

3 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

