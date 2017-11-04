Listen: Kara Marni - 'Golden'

The first step that any artist takes is always the most important.

Kara Marni has been building up to this her whole life. From a childhood obsessed with Minnie Ripperton to making her own studio in the garden shed, her life has been consumed by music.

Studies at the BRIT School allowed her to find focus, and placed her in a broader context that allowed her to meet up with like-minds.

All of which brings us to debut single 'Golden'. A superlative piece of future soul with a defiantly UK slant, it was constructed with studio team The Invisible Men and it certainly doesn't hold back.

From that stunning vocal to the perfectly poised arrangement this contains a maturity that exists beyond her 19 years, yet remains endearingly, wonderfully fresh.

Tune in now.

