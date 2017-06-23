Listen: Kamaal Williams - 'High Roller'

Jazz is the answer to all life's evils.

It's an elixir, a solution, a potion, a means to turn some of your daily troubles into uncategorised wisdom.

Today is International Jazz Day, and it's with impeccable timing that London underground crew Kamaal Williams share their feisty new fusion stepper.

The looping bass-line on 'High Roller' owes a debt to rare groove, while that slinky layering of keyboard colour nods towards broken beat's clubland legacy.

At heart, though, the piece revolves around contemporary movements in London's jazz scene, something Kamaal Williams has done much to proselytise.

New album 'The Return' drops on May 25th - pre-order LINK - but 'High Roller' is online now.

Tune in now.

