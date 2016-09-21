Listen: Kali Uchis - 'Tyrant' (Ft. Jorja Smith)

Kali Uchis has shared new single 'Tyrant' - featuring vocals from Jorja Smith.

It's two talents on the rise. Kali Uchis is one of the year's most tipped vocalists, appearing on two tracks on Gorillaz huge new album.

Jorja Smith recently appeared onstage at Drake's epic O2 Arena run, and her material is racking up some imposing streaming statistics.

So 'Tyrant' was never going to fail. Steered by Kali Uchas and with a full feature from Jorja Smith, it's a potent prediction of what could come next.

Kali explains: "'Tyrant' is a post-apocalyptic love song. Wanting to stay in the haze of puppy love forever & never face the power struggles, because that's your only real escape from the cold realities of life."

