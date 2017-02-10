LIsten: Jvck James - 'Fears'

London riser Jvck James has shared ghostly new song 'Fears'.

Still only 19 years old this potent songwriter is surging into fresh territory, expanding his glossy, emphatically personal sound as he does so.

Set to support Mahalia on her upcoming tour, Jvck James has found time to sneak out new song 'Fears'.

It's pretty damn beautiful, too, a hypnotic piece of future soul with a sparse, haunted atmosphere.

The visuals build on this, with Jvck James crafting a singular creative universe. Tune in now.

