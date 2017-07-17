Listen: Jordan Rakei - 'Goodbyes'

Jordan Rakei has shared his wonderful, jazz-tinged new cut 'Goodbyes'.
The New Zealand talent is set to release new album 'Wallflower' on September 22nd, a project sparked in part by the songwriter's move from Australia to London.
New cut 'Goodbyes' is a sensational offering, with the soulful vocal offset against a string-laden, jazz-tinged arrangement.
It's a gorgeous piece of music - rhythmically flexible and melodically astute, it's easy to get lost in.
Tune in now.
Photo Credit: Hollie Fernando
