Listen: John Joseph Brill - 'All Eyes'

Hard rock star turned darkly confessional crooner, John Joseph Brill continues his fine run of solo releases with ‘All Eyes’, an earnest, anthemic love song that morphs into a thunderous indie disco crescendo.

A distinct change in tempo from Brill’s previous output. Sonically dense and lyrically soul-bearing, Brill’s unique rich baritone vividly details a tale of an encounter with a love interest whilst the brooding synth backdrop creates an intensely sexual ambience.

‘All Eyes’ is the type of intense slow-burn banger that’s become somewhat of a rarity these days and further highlights John Joseph Brill as one to keep an eye on in the indie rock sphere.

Of his latest song, Brill said: “I’ve wanted to release a song like ‘All Eyes’ for ages, it was intended as a song for frenzied, Friday night dancing in sweaty indie clubs but one that retains all the darkness of the songs that have come before it. A brooding, moody, sexy, hip-shaker of a song. A song you wouldn’t take home to meet your parents…”

Tune in now.

Catch John Joseph Brill at the following shows:

November

6 Brighton Prince Albert

7 Bristol The Crofters Rights

8 Leeds Oporto

9 Birmingham Sunflower Lounge

11 Oxford The Cellar

12 Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach (Downstairs)

13 Nottingham The Bodega

14 Manchester Soup Kitchen

16 Glasgow King Tuts

17 Liverpool Leaf

18 Newcastle Think Tank Underground

20 London The Lexington

Words: Rory Marcham

