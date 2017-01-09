Listen: Joe Hertz ft. Pip Millett - 'Goodbye Kisses'

Joe Hertz and Pip Millett combine on new cut 'Goodbye Kisses'.

Brixton producer Joe Hertz is being tipped to breakout, and his crossover style fuses underground club tropes with a neat soulful flourish.

Vocalist Pip Millett guides 'Goodbye Kisses' into bittersweet avenues, with her delectable vocal sitting on top of some superb production.

Growing up around drum 'n' bass soundsystems, Joe Hertz applies full low-end weight, but allows fresh intriguing elements to slip into his music.

Tune in now.

