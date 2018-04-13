Listen: Joe Armon-Jones - 'Almost Went Too Far'

London keyboardist Joe Armon-Jones has shared new song 'Almost Went Too Far'.

The jazz musician is a member of Ezra Collective and a noted collaborator, helping steer last year's phenomenal 'Idiom' project with Maxwell Owin.

Set to release his debut solo album on May 4th, the keyboardist has just shared a smooth new fusion-tinged exploration.

'Almost Went Too Far' recalls the lighter moments of Herbie Hancock's 70s output or even Grover Washington, combined with a neat vocal twist.

It's superbly laid back, a subtle jazz mover with a sunset feel that drops light as a summer breeze.

Tune in now.

Joe Armon-Jones will release his debut album through Brownswood on May 4th.

