Listen: Joan - 'Love Somebody Like You'

Rising Arkansas duo Joan have shared new cut 'Love Somebody Like You'.

The American pairing have released just one track to date, yet already word has spread about their infectious alt-pop vision.

New cut 'Love Somebody Like You' is out now via 20XX, and it's a digitised triumph - all pixelated production and hazy vocals, it drifts into tech-phantasia while retaining a human heart.

Joan add the following words: "love somebody like you is a song for someone that you obsess over. they seem out of reach, but you can't help but to take a chance and go after them”.

Dive in below.

Catch Joan at London's Waiting Room on September 26th.