Listen: JGrrey - 'Don't Fade'

Fast-rising newcomer JGrrey has shared the full studio version of new track 'Don't Fade'.

In one fell swoop JGrrey recorded a session for Colors, and became the face of a global Adidas campaign.

Not bad going, huh? Of course, it helps when your talent is as natural, as completely unforced as hers.

Impeccable future soul, her stylish delivery is shrouded in a velvet-soft arrangement, a tremendous and evocative sense of suggestion.

The full studio version of 'Don't Fade' is online now, and it nails the sound of nascent talent rising and making itself heard.

Tune in now.

