Listen: Jeshi Drops 'The World's Spinning Too Fast' Mixtape

UK rapper Jeshi has dropped his intensely creative new mixtape 'The World’s Spinning Too Fast'.
The 22 year old rapper has a fastidious approach to his artistry, with each step only being taken after months of deliberation.
New mixtape 'The World’s Spinning Too Fast' is a case in point - featuring a plethora of production talent, it contains a wealth of new ideas.
A cohesive 23 minute statement, the disparate production credits veer from Channel Island pop guru Mura Masa to OTG.
At the centre of it all, though, sits Jeshi, a quietly intense voice that effortlessly brings these different sounds and influences into a whole.
Tune in now.
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.