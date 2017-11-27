Listen: Jeshi Drops 'The World's Spinning Too Fast' Mixtape

UK rapper Jeshi has dropped his intensely creative new mixtape 'The World’s Spinning Too Fast'.

The 22 year old rapper has a fastidious approach to his artistry, with each step only being taken after months of deliberation.

New mixtape 'The World’s Spinning Too Fast' is a case in point - featuring a plethora of production talent, it contains a wealth of new ideas.

A cohesive 23 minute statement, the disparate production credits veer from Channel Island pop guru Mura Masa to OTG.

At the centre of it all, though, sits Jeshi, a quietly intense voice that effortlessly brings these different sounds and influences into a whole.

Tune in now.

