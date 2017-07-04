Listen: Japanese Breakfast Covers A 60s Classic

Japanese Breakfast has delivered a fantastic cover of The Mamas and Papas classic 'California Dreamin'.

Michelle Zauner returned last year with new album 'Soft Sounds From Another Planet', further sign of her broadening talent.

Live shows were a real treat, with Japanese Breakfast augmenting her sound while remaining true to the ethereal introversion of the original recordings.

Laying down a live session for SiriuxXMU, the songwriter opted to record a version of The Mamas and Papas evergreen 60s cut 'California Dreamin'.

With its imagery of decaying leaves on a winter's day, Japanese Breakfast locates the pale heart of 'California Dreamin' and uses a gentle synth backing to re-cast the lyrics.

It's beautifully done, and definitely suitable for the season.

Tune in below.

