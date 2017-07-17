Listen: James Blake - 'If The Car Beside You Moves Ahead'

James Blake has shared new song 'If The Car Beside You Moves Ahead' ahead of his sold out date at London's Roundhouse.

The songwriter seems to be in a productive artistic mood, placing a cover of Don MacLean's 'Vincent' online just before Christmas.

A tendering re-working, it is now joined by brand new track 'If The Car Beside You Moves Ahead'.

Typically tendering, the touching vocal sits amid a sparse arrangement, one where each individual sound seems to have a role of some importance.

Alexander Brown shot the accompanying visuals, a beautifully atmospheric night-time drive around Los Angeles.

Tune in now.

Catch James Blake at London's Roundhouse on February 5th.

