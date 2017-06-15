Listen: Jae Stephens - '24K'

Los Angeles newcomer Jae Stephens has shared titanic new cut '24K'.

The rising Stateside artist harbours a strong Anglophile streak, absorbing the UK's sense of sub-low production.

New cut '24K' features production from Night Slugs cohort Jam City, fusing bass weight to her stunning alt-R&B songwriting.

The vocals pirouette from speaker to speaker, with Jae Stephens spinning a tale of love and risk, heartache and hope.

Truth told, it's stunning - we're desperate to hear more.

