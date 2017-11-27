Listen: Jackmaster Posts Mastermix 2017

Jackmaster has posted the latest instalment of his Mastermix series.

The mix is the Glasgow selector's take on the year in underground dance music, featuring some key moments from his sets and other gems that have caught his eye.

The latest Mastermix is online now, featuring a blistering selection of house and techno with an introduction from DJ Deeon.

Two hours of essential club fare, you can check it out below.

Catch Jackmaster at the Warehouse Project in Manchester on December 16th, and at an all Glaswegian night in Bristol's Motion venue on January 27th.

