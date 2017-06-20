Listen: J Rocc Blends A Dilla Beat

J Rocc has stepped in to blend a rare J Dilla beat.

The late producer's archives are still producing some fantastic music, with new release 'Motor City' underlining his posthumous power.

Conceived as a letter from Ma Dukes to her son, the release was initially made available on Record Store Day before receiving a re-press.

It's cool as hell, too - packaged in a limited-edition mailing envelope, complete with a handwritten message, each of the 19 tracks are rare and unreleased.

Order 'Motor City' online HERE.