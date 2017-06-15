Listen: Isaac Gracie - 'All In My Mind'

An effortlessly beautiful return...
Robin Murray
15 · 06 · 2017
Isaac Gracie has shared his beautiful new single 'All In My Mind'.

The songwriter introduced himself last year, showcasing two distinct sides of his persona by releasing a studio EP and a live EP.

New single 'All In My Mind' continues the rising artist's ascent, with Markus Dravs taking charge of production at London's RAK Studios.

A beautifully composed return, you can check it out below.

Catch Isaac Gracie at the following shows:

October
2 Liverpool Shipping Forecast
4 Glasgow King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut
5 Leeds Belgrave Music Hall and Canteen
7 Manchester Neighbourhood Festival
9 Oxford The Cellar
10 Birmingham Hare & Hounds
11 London Omeara

