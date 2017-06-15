Listen: Isaac Gracie - 'All In My Mind'

Isaac Gracie has shared his beautiful new single 'All In My Mind'.

The songwriter introduced himself last year, showcasing two distinct sides of his persona by releasing a studio EP and a live EP.

New single 'All In My Mind' continues the rising artist's ascent, with Markus Dravs taking charge of production at London's RAK Studios.

A beautifully composed return, you can check it out below.

Catch Isaac Gracie at the following shows:

October

2 Liverpool Shipping Forecast

4 Glasgow King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut

5 Leeds Belgrave Music Hall and Canteen

7 Manchester Neighbourhood Festival

9 Oxford The Cellar

10 Birmingham Hare & Hounds

11 London Omeara