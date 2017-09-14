Listen: Indoor Pets - 'So Soon'

Kent outfit Indoor Pets have shared fizzing new song 'So Soon'.

The band were previously known as Get Inuit, before deciding that a change of name was in order.

This hasn't impacted on their music, though, and if anything it's simply made them more determined to pursue their individual path.

New song 'So Soon' is online now, a concise, two and a half minute blast of shining power pop melody and raucous indie punk.

“‘So Soon’ is quite different to any other Indoor Pets song,” he says. “I wanted to just write a love song, and ignore the voices in my head that say that all signs of positivity need to be taken with a pinch of salt. I always avoided writing love songs because it felt forced and slightly unobtainable. ‘So Soon’ demonstrates that even the most cynical can fall in love. Hard too. And it caught me out, big time.”

Tune in now.

Catch Indoor Pets at the following shows:

February

15 Birmingham Sunflower Lounge

16 Newcastle Think Tank

17 Glasgow The Attic

19 Bristol Louisiana

20 Manchester Deaf Institute

21 Nottingham Bodega

22 London The Borderline

