Listen: Iceage Share New Song 'Take It All Away'

Iceage have shared new song 'Take It All Away' - tune in now.

The band opened 2018 with a dramatic - if chaotic - performance at Eurosonic in the Netherlands, showcasing a newly expanded line up.

New album 'Beyondless' arrives on May 4th, and the latest preview is rather special.

Stripped from the record, new song 'Take It All Away' is driven by that searing, screeching violin line and stunning vocal from Elias Bender Rønnenfelt.

The lyrics are some of the band's finest to date, striking and poetic while retaining certain mystery.

Elias pleads... "While there was an air of a paradigm shift / And men were dying for the death of the west..."

Tune in now.

'Beyondless' will be released on May 4th.

Photo Credit: Steve Gullick

