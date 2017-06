Hudson Mohawke has dropped new cut 'Passport', taken from the soundtrack of HBO’s Silicon Valley.

The producer was commissioned to contribute to the score, and looped round with Remy Banks in the studio.

'Passport' offers some of HudMo's trademark muscular production, the metallic clattering of the synths offset by that slumped rhythm.

Remy Banks offers some smooth flow, sanding down the sharp edges with his delivery.

Tune in now.

