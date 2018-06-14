Listen: Hotel Lux - 'Berlin Wall'

Hotel Lux seem to make the soundtrack for decaying post-industrial landscapes.

Now, we're about to make a resolutely political point here, but it's probably not too much of a stretch to consider this an apt reflecting of a Brexit-ridden, austerity-riddled United Kingdom.

Now ensconced in Wapping, Hotel Lux have pieced together shambling new song 'Berlin Wall, a tale of division and societal brutality.

Imagine a broken down fairground wurlitzer combines with post-punk grit and you'd be close, recalling everyone from The Cramps more brooding moments to The Birthday Party.

Out now on Big Score Records, 'Berlin Wall' is further sign that you simply can't turn your back on this band.

Photo Credit: Dan Kendall

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.