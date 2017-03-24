Listen: Hookworms - 'Negative Space'

Hookworms have launched new album 'Microshift' with a rather tasty new track.
The Leeds group are long-time Clash favourites, with their fetid, psych-tinged thrills radiating both live and in the studio.
New album 'Microshift' drops on February 2nd, with Hookworms sharing lead cut 'Negative Space'.
It's quite the return, too; the band add the faintest trace of sugar while refusing to dim the intensity, resulting in what could well rank as one of their best recordings.
“All of our records are to an extent about mental health,” comments MJ. “Largely this is an album about loss but also about maturing, accepting your flaws and the transience of intimacy”.
Tune in below.
Catch Hookworms at the following shows:
November
24 Hebden Bridge Trades Club
December
3 Leeds Community Room @ Brudenell Social Club
January
23 Liverpool Invisible Wind Factory
24 Brighton Patterns
March
4 Birmingham Hare & Hounds
18 Newcastle The Cluny
24 London Electric Brixton
25 Sheffield Picture House Social
For tickets to the latest Hookworms shows click HERE.
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.