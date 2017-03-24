Listen: Hookworms - 'Negative Space'

Hookworms have launched new album 'Microshift' with a rather tasty new track.

The Leeds group are long-time Clash favourites, with their fetid, psych-tinged thrills radiating both live and in the studio.

New album 'Microshift' drops on February 2nd, with Hookworms sharing lead cut 'Negative Space'.

It's quite the return, too; the band add the faintest trace of sugar while refusing to dim the intensity, resulting in what could well rank as one of their best recordings.

“All of our records are to an extent about mental health,” comments MJ. “Largely this is an album about loss but also about maturing, accepting your flaws and the transience of intimacy”.

Tune in below.

Catch Hookworms at the following shows:

November

24 Hebden Bridge Trades Club

December

3 Leeds Community Room @ Brudenell Social Club

January

23 Liverpool Invisible Wind Factory

24 Brighton Patterns

March

4 Birmingham Hare & Hounds

18 Newcastle The Cluny

24 London Electric Brixton

25 Sheffield Picture House Social

For tickets to the latest Hookworms shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.