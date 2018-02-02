Listen: Holy Motors - 'Signs'

Estonian psychedelic crew Holy Motors have shared new song 'Signs'.

The band caught attention with a one off seven inch release in 2017, matching impeccable dream pop against the subtle paranoia of psychedelia's dark side.

Debut album 'Slow Sundown' is set to be released on March 9th (pre-order it HERE ), sitting somewhere between Galaxie 500 and the fractured songwriting of Syd Barrett's 'Opel'.

New song 'Signs' is online now, powered by that glorious, liquid effect on the guitar and those powerful sighing vocals.

Holy Motors explain: "'Signs' is a ghost on a highway kind of song - like a trance of guitars. It's the high pitch of your anxiety and the low of your blood rushing."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Kertin Vasser

