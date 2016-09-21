Listen: Higher Power - 'Four Walls Black'

Taken from new album 'Soul Structure'...
23 · 05 · 2017
Higher Power

Leeds hardcore group Higher Power have shared the video for new cut 'Four Walls Black'.

The band recently unfurled new album 'Soul Structure', a blast of high velocity intelligence viewed through a punk prism.

'Four Walls Black' is a visceral stand-out, with Higher Power shooting a basic but incredibly effective video.

A short, sharp jolt is something we need to today... check it out below.

Higher Power have confirmed the following shows:

June
3 Leeds Hyde Park Book Club
15 London The Old Blue Last

Photo Credit: Jordan Carroll

