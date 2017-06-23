Listen: Hayden James - 'Just Friends' ft. Boy Matthews

Hayden James has stormed back into the contention with his stellar Boy Matthews collaboration 'Just Friends'.

Everything the producer touches seems to turn to gold, matching gossamer electronics against bright, breezy Balearic elements.

New release 'Just Friends' is a finely balanced return, matching his stellar production against vocals from Boy Matthews.

The fresh-sounding synth foundation builds into an imposing structure, the nuanced arrangement affording room for that powerful, propulsive vocal.

There are shades of Chet Faker or even Disclosure here, a pop-edged underground sound making it on its own terms.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.