Listen: HAARM - 'Endangered Species'

Rising Liverpool trio HAARM have shared new cut 'Endangered Species' - tune in now.

The band have been working at Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios near Bath, aiming to follow up the viral success of their opening two cuts.

For a project in the middle of a whirlwind of hype 'Endangered Species' feels like a remarkably calm, considered return, a brooding reflection on silenced voices.

Prompted by the 12 month long nightmare that was 2016, it's matches languid electronics to a moving vocal. HAARM explain:

"'Endangered Species' is about how unforgiving a year 2016 was in terms of losing extremely talented people. It was talked about a lot at the time so it was obviously on our minds a great deal and it just seemed so relentless. I guess the song is about learning to treasure and appreciate those who are still with us and not taking anybody for granted."

Catch HAARM at Radio 1's Big Weekend on May 28th.