Listen: Grace Lightman - 'Fangs'

Rising London songwriter Grace Lightman has shared new cut 'Fangs'.

The singer first caught attention as a member of psych crew The Hypnotic Eye, before opting to focus on solo material.

Working with producer Ben Baptie, new cut 'Fangs' is set to be given a limited vinyl release on Handsome Dad Records.

It's a wonderful single - the vocal drips like syrup from the psych-infused arrangement, while there's a lingering sense of the uncanny in Grace Lightman's work.

Instantly infectious yet endearingly difficult to pin down, she's definitely someone to watch.

Photo Credit: Tim Langsford