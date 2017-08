Gotts Street Park partner with Grand Pax on new track 'Control'.

The Leeds beat crew release new EP 'Volume One' tomorrow (August 4th), and it's laced with soulful contributors.

Musically 'Control' echoes those early Massive Attack cuts, while also nodding towards the neo-soul of Erykah Badu.

Grand Pax steps in on vocals, and it's a touch of velvet over the spare landscape laid down by the instrumental team.

Something to adore, you can check it out below.