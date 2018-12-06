Listen: GoldLink - 'Got Friends' ft. Miguel

GoldLink spars with Miguel on new single 'Got Friends'.

GoldLink is currently riding a wave of hype, following his Grammy-nominated 'Crew' and his guest spot on Christina Aguilera's new single 'Like I Do'.

New single 'Got Friends' is a colossal return, with the beat half-way between imperious R&B and trapped-out mayhem.

Heavyweight bass-heavy production, 'Got Friends' even boasts a guest spot from the one and only Miguel.

A definite summer anthem, you can check it out below.

For tickets to the latest GoldLink shows click HERE.

