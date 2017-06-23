Listen: Glacci - 'Spirals' (Feat. Kareful)

Plastician's Terrorhythm imprint has long established itself as an incubation hub for new sounds and fresh thinking.

Glacci is a key part of that. The Nottingham producer released his terrific debut EP on the imprint, and returns this summer with a long-player.

'Lifeforce' drops on July 31st (pre-order LINK) with the beat maker able to unveil new cut 'Spirals'.

Fusing vaporised trap elements to grime's day-glo futurism, it matches the wild innovations of wave to that ominous low-end weight.

Kareful steps in to add some gloss, and the whole mixture is totally overpowering - a real display of talent becoming realised. Tune in now.