Listen: Girls Names Share New Song 'Karoline'

A track of moody atmospheric optimism, ‘Karoline’ is a second glimpse of Girls Names' new album ‘Stains On Silence’, set for release on June 15th via Tough Love.

Following the haunting melancholy of first single ’25’, ‘Karoline’ sees a glimpse of sun breaking through the clouds, balancing introspective, searching lyrics with a sense of swelling confidence to sparkling effect.

Speaking about the track, the band’s Cathal Cully says:

“Karoline is a fictional character who represents whatever you put on a pedestal and chase after, long for or get eaten up with memory and nostalgia over. In a way the whole record is Karoline. I think there's an element of getting older and life getting heavier; something is always holding you back, holding you down.”

“The last line of the track and subsequently the record, 'Eating out the scum in Western Man...' was the working title of the LP for about a year and a half. A sobering end.”

Marked by the presence of drum machines and programming, the collection of masterfully-woven tracks will appear soon. Girls Names have excelled in their goal by forgiving this new single synchronous nuance and defiance.

Recently announcing an upcoming tour during June, the eight- track upshot of excellence will sure be exceptionally significant.

Check out 'Karoline' below.

Words: Lauren McDermott

